With 3,055 new and 34,088 used Audi cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi’s range covers everything from superminis to supercars. Not only one of the most popular premium car makers in the UK, Audi is one of the best-selling mainstream luxury brands in the world.

Most of Audi’s regular mainstream models – hatchbacks, saloon, coupes and convertibles are prefixed with an A, (A3, A4 and A5, for example), while the Q prefix (Q5, Q7) is reserved for the firm’s 4x4-style SUV models. And talking of four-wheel drive, you might have heard of Quattro, which is Audi’s name for its four-wheel-drive system across the range.

The e-tron range, meanwhile, signifies Audi’s ever-increasing choice of electric and hybrid cars.

