Audi’s range covers everything from superminis to supercars. Not only one of the most popular premium car makers in the UK, Audi is one of the best-selling mainstream luxury brands in the world.

Most of Audi’s regular mainstream models – hatchbacks, saloon, coupes and convertibles are prefixed with an A, (A3, A4 and A5, for example), while the Q prefix (Q5, Q7) is reserved for the firm’s 4x4-style SUV models. And talking of four-wheel drive, you might have heard of Quattro, which is Audi’s name for its four-wheel-drive system across the range.

The e-tron range, meanwhile, signifies Audi’s ever-increasing choice of electric and hybrid cars.