Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8 image

Audi SQ8 cars for sale

With 11 new and 11 used Audi SQ8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi SQ8s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi SQ8 on-the-road prices RRP from £81,740 and rises to around £104,240, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi SQ8's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 31mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.