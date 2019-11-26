Audi Q3
Frequently asked questions
Audi Q3s offer a top speed range between 126mph and 144mph, depending on the version.
Audi Q3 on-the-road prices RRP from £31,290 and rises to around £48,765, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi Q3's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 59mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Audi Q3 is a small SUV that competes with cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and VW Tiguan.
The Audi Q3’s dimensions are 4,388 mm L x 2,019 mm W x 1,608 mm H.
Yes. The compact SUV is available with Audi’s ‘quattro’ four-wheel-drive system. The entry-level engines are only available in conjunction with two-wheel drive, though – to get four-wheel drive entails opting for one of the more powerful and expensive engines.