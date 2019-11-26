Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi Q3

Audi Q3 image

Audi Q3 cars for sale

Search 2,785 cars

With 500 new and 2,285 used Audi Q3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi Q3 SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Audi Q3 is a small premium SUV with an eye-catching design, backed up by a high-quality interior, making it a desirable and well-rounded machine. Good passenger space and a generous boot add to its appeal, as does its wide range of engines.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi Q3 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi Q3s offer a top speed range between 126mph and 144mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi Q3 on-the-road prices RRP from £31,290 and rises to around £48,765, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi Q3's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 59mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Audi Q3 is a small SUV that competes with cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and VW Tiguan.

  • The Audi Q3’s dimensions are 4,388 mm L x 2,019 mm W x 1,608 mm H.

  • Yes. The compact SUV is available with Audi’s ‘quattro’ four-wheel-drive system. The entry-level engines are only available in conjunction with two-wheel drive, though – to get four-wheel drive entails opting for one of the more powerful and expensive engines.