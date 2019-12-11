Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi Q5

Audi Q5 image

Audi Q5 cars for sale

Search 1,832 cars

With 236 new and 1,596 used Audi Q5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi Q5 SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.6

The Audi Q5 has no shortage of premium SUV competition, with Mercedes, Jaguar, Porsche and BMW all offering super-talented rivals. However, the Q5 definitely has what it takes to compete doing a great job in most areas, and an exceptional job in some of...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi Q5 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi Q5s offer a top speed range between 135mph and 148mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi Q5 on-the-road prices RRP from £41,420 and rises to around £66,415, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi Q5's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 128mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.