Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi SQ5

Audi SQ5 image

Audi SQ5 cars for sale

Search 361 cars

With 73 new and 288 used Audi SQ5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi SQ5 SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

The SQ5 is a very fast, well-equipped Q5, but not much more than that. It retains exceptional quality and comfort – and plenty of speed – but stops short of delivering outright thrills. It’s very good, but doesn’t feel as sharp to drive as Porsche’s...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi SQ5 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi SQ5s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi SQ5 on-the-road prices RRP from £55,035 and rises to around £68,035, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi SQ5's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 43mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.