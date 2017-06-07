Audi SQ5
Frequently asked questions
Audi SQ5s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Audi SQ5 on-the-road prices RRP from £55,035 and rises to around £68,035, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi SQ5's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 43mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.