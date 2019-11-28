Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi SQ2

Audi SQ2 image

Audi SQ2 cars for sale

Search 98 cars

With 22 new and 76 used Audi SQ2 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi SQ2 SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5
Frequently asked questions

  • Audi SQ2s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi SQ2 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,370 and rises to around £43,770, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi SQ2's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 40mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.