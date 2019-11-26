Used Ford cars for sale
RRP£31,000
£27,570
Save£3,430
Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV Zetec (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£23,150
£21,495
Save£1,655
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Vignale Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,077
£25,479
Save£1,598
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel MPV
RRP£22,850
£21,479
Save£1,371
Ford Ecosport 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Ford cars for sale
£2,495
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec S 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 54,000 miles
£695
Ford Focus 1.8 TDCi LX 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 164,101 miles
£5,150
Ford Focus 1.0 SCTi EcoBoost Zetec 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 64,200 miles
£2,990
Ford Fiesta 1.4 TDCi DPF Zetec Hatchback 3dr Diesel Manual (107 g/km, 69 bhp)
2010 (60 reg) | 98,000 miles
£7,990
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,221 miles
£575
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Flame Limited Edition 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 98,000 miles
£8,500
Ford Focus ZETEC TDCI 1.5 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 42,263 miles
£750
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Ghia 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 86,009 miles
£3,995
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Zetec S 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 85,000 miles
£750
Ford KA 1.3 Zetec Climate 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 36,000 miles
£16,789
Ford S-Max Titanium Sport TDCi 180 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,173 miles
£6,990
Ford Fiesta 1.0 T EcoBoost Titanium X (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,357 miles
£1,195
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Climate 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 85,000 miles
£2,402
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Edge 3dr
2010 (59 reg) | 111,454 miles
£8,000
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,689 miles
£1,395
Ford Focus 1.8 TDCi Zetec 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 109,000 miles
£9,490
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 30,784 miles
£10,995
Ford Focus 2.0 T ST-2 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 35,000 miles
£12,500
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost Titanium X 2WD 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,500 miles
£6,500
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 24,427 miles
£5,600
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 48,132 miles
£20,250
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi Titanium Edition 2WD 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,000 miles
£17,500
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue 120 ST-Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,000 miles
£24,000
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 210 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2017 (67 reg) | 18,000 miles
