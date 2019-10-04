Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A8

With 52 new and 380 used Audi A8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A8 saloon (2017 - ) review

Even alongside other cutting-edge luxury saloons, the Audi A8 looks like a very impressive machine. It’s lavish and spacious to sit in, luxurious to ride in, good to drive and – law permitting – it can even drive itself for some of the time. Yes, plenty...

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A8s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A8 on-the-road prices RRP from £71,695 and rises to around £105,500, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A8's fuel economy ranges between 28mpg and 48mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.