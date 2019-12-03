Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A6 Saloon

Audi A6 Saloon cars for sale

With 117 new and 1,457 used Audi A6 Saloon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A6 saloon (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Audi A6 is a real contender in the fiercely fought executive saloon market. It shows its rivals the way for quality and technology, and it’s as good as anything else in the class for practicality, desirability and running costs. The sophisticated...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A6 Saloons offer a top speed range between 152mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A6 Saloon on-the-road prices RRP from £39,375 and rises to around £72,505, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A6 Saloon's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 63mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.