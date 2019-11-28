Vauxhall
With 1,731 new and 36,388 used Vauxhall cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Historically, Vauxhall have focused on practical cars – including a range of hatchbacks, SUVs, MPVs and convertibles.
Today’s Vauxhall range includes the affordable Viva and Adam, alongside the Vauxhall Insignia family and the award-winning Astra. At the sportier end of their range is the Corsa VXR hot hatch, while SUVs include the Crossland X, Mokka X and Grandland X.
A brand to consider if you're in the market for a practical family car, Vauxhall's cars all come with a 60,000 mile warranty.