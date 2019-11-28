Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Vauxhall

Vauxhall cars for sale

Search 38,119 cars

With 1,731 new and 36,388 used Vauxhall cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

Historically, Vauxhall have focused on practical cars – including a range of hatchbacks, SUVs, MPVs and convertibles.

Today’s Vauxhall range includes the affordable Viva and Adam, alongside the Vauxhall Insignia family and the award-winning Astra. At the sportier end of their range is the Corsa VXR hot hatch, while SUVs include the Crossland X, Mokka X and Grandland X.

A brand to consider if you’re in the market for a practical family car, Vauxhall’s cars all come with a 60,000 mile warranty.

See brand new Vauxhall's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Vauxhall:

A Manufacturer Approved Vauxhall comes with:

  • 1 Year Warranty
  • 1 Year Roadside Assistance
  • Multi-Point Check
  • Ownership Promise
  • Free Accident Management
  • Service Club Membership
  • Free to Go Insurance
  • 30 Day Exchange Pledge

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Vauxhall articles

View more