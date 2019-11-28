Discover the latest models

Historically, Vauxhall have focused on practical cars – including a range of hatchbacks, SUVs, MPVs and convertibles.

Today’s Vauxhall range includes the affordable Viva and Adam, alongside the Vauxhall Insignia family and the award-winning Astra. At the sportier end of their range is the Corsa VXR hot hatch, while SUVs include the Crossland X, Mokka X and Grandland X.

A brand to consider if you’re in the market for a practical family car, Vauxhall’s cars all come with a 60,000 mile warranty.