Frequently asked questions
Audi A1s offer a top speed range between 118mph and 146mph, depending on the version.
Audi A1 on-the-road prices RRP from £18,435 and rises to around £31,255, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi A1's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 61mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Audi A1 is an upmarket supermini that is offered in three- and five-door body styles. It competes with cars such as the Mini Hatch, Volkswagen Polo and DS 3. A high-performance version, called the S1, is also available in three- and five-door body styles.
All versions of the Audi A1 are assembled at Audi’s plant in Brussels, Belgium.
The three-door Audi A1’s dimensions are 3,973 mm L x 1,906 mm W x 1,431 mm H. The five-door ‘Sportback’ model is only slightly taller, at 1,438 mm H. The three-door Audi S1’s dimensions are 3,975 mm L x 1,906 W x 1,431 mm H. The five-door S1 Sportback is fractionally taller, at 1,438 mm H.