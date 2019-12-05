Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 69 new and 382 used Audi RS3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi RS 3 Hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Audi RS 3 Sportback is one of the fastest and most powerful hot hatches available, which gives it some real appeal. There’s no denying how fast you can go in it in all weathers, and it’s as well-built as we’ve come to expect from Audi.

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi RS3s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi RS3 on-the-road prices RRP from £46,285 and rises to around £50,285, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi RS3's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 30mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.