Audi RS3
Audi RS3 cars for saleSearch 451 cars
With 69 new and 382 used Audi RS3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Audi range
Frequently asked questions
Audi RS3s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Audi RS3 on-the-road prices RRP from £46,285 and rises to around £50,285, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi RS3's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 30mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.