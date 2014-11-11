Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi S3

Audi S3 image

Audi S3 cars for sale

Search 1,220 cars

With 61 new and 1,159 used Audi S3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi S3 Hatchback (2010 - 2012) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

Owner ratings

4.4

The Audi S3 represents the most luxurious hot hatch, and one of the most powerful. With four-wheel drive it's effortlessly fast and has a great interior.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi S3 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi S3s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi S3 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,020 and rises to around £37,615, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi S3's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 44mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.