Land Rover cars for sale
With 3,173 new and 18,570 used Land Rover cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£43,175
£38,805
Save£4,370
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 D180 SE 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£89,300
£81,546
Save£7,754
Land Rover Range Rover 2.0 P400e Vogue 4dr Auto Estate
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£39,765
£37,806
Save£1,959
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D150 R-Dynamic S 5dr Auto Diesel Hatchback
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£83,655
£76,347
Save£7,308
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Land Rover cars for sale
£3,990
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 V8 Vogue 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 137,000 miles
£34,500
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 47,700 miles
£1,575
Land Rover Freelander 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 159,000 miles
£7,495
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 V8 Supercharged 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 86,800 miles
£18,000
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Evoque Se Tec 2.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 24,768 miles
£40,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE 3.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 40,263 miles
£24,500
Land Rover Defender 110 2.2 D DPF XS (7 Seats) Station Wagon 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 29,000 miles
£26,489
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Hse Dynamic Td4 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,877 miles
£16,500
Land Rover Range Rover 3.6 TD V8 Vogue SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (294 g/km, 272 bhp)
2010 (59 reg) | 43,271 miles
£14,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) 4X4 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 80,000 miles
£49,948
Land Rover Range Rover Velar 3.0 D300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,000 miles
£9,920
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TD V8 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (294 g/km, 272 bhp)
2010 (10 reg) | 92,000 miles
£9,595
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift
2011 (60 reg) | 134,000 miles
£42,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 45,000 miles
£56,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 30,000 miles
£70,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.0 P400e Autobiography Dynamic 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 9,176 miles
£40,000
Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 D180 R-Dynamic S 5dr
2019 (18 reg) | 2,627 miles
£15,432
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 5d 190 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 77,361 miles
£66,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,000 miles
£18,450
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5d 190 BHP ** FREE RAC 6 MONTHS WARRANTY **
2013 (13 reg) | 67,653 miles
£11,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 5d 255 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 120,000 miles
£13,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 SE 5d 255 BHP
2012 (61 reg) | 64,000 miles
£12,495
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d 245 BHP .SAT NAV - LEATHER
2011 (60 reg) | 84,472 miles
£15,990
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5 DOOR 6-SPEED 190 BHP Panoramic Glass Sunroof
2013 (13 reg) | 46,000 miles
Latest Land Rover ArticlesView more
Review
Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV (2019 - ) review
With seven seats and a luxurious interior, the Land Rover Discovery Sport should make an ideal upmarket family SUV. Find out more with our expert review
17 Dec 2019
News
New Land Rover Defender 2019 - coming soon
Rugged new Defender replaces an iconic car that has been in service for 71 years. Can the new car win the hearts of legions of hardcore Defender fans?
14 Oct 2019
Review
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV (2019 - ) review
Find out more about the perennially popular Range Rover Evoque, and see whether it has what it takes to be top dog among family-sized premium SUVs
17 Dec 2019
Feature
Jason Fox Car Confessions
Presenter, author and former Royal Marine Jason Fox joins Reggie Yates in a Land Rover Defender. On the road, they talk about Jason’s time in the Special
27 Nov 2018