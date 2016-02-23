Land Rover Discovery 4 cars for sale
With 973 used Land Rover Discovery 4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Land Rover Discovery SUV (2011 - 2016) review
The Land Rover Discovery is one of the best big 4x4s you can buy. It’s got all the practicality and versatility than any family could ever need, it’s hugely desirable, and it’s comfortable and luxurious on the road. And, unlike many 4x4 rivals we could...Read full review
Latest second hand Land Rover Discovery 4 cars for saleView all
£16,490
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 HSE 5d 255 BHP ONE OWNER+FULL SERVICE HISTORY
2011 (61 reg) | 73,511 miles
£13,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - RUNNING BOARDS - REVERSE CAM
2011 (61 reg) | 98,492 miles
£10,000
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 121,986 miles
£10,000
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 118,000 miles
£11,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 XS 4X4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 106,240 miles
£12,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 123,115 miles
£16,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 85,430 miles
£9,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2010 (10 reg) | 142,000 miles
£20,970
Land Rover Discovery SDv6 255 Auto HSE 3.0 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 53,000 miles
£14,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 34,000 miles
£13,975
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d 255 BHP Full Black Leather 19 Inc Alloys
2012 (62 reg) | 92,079 miles
£13,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d AUTOMATIC 4X4 * FULL HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR *
2013 (13 reg) | 103,319 miles
£8,490
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 XS 4X4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 163,000 miles
£21,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 72,749 miles
£12,495
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 Panel Van 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 83,000 miles
£16,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto
2012 (12 reg) | 78,114 miles
£13,440
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 Panel Van 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 104,123 miles
£13,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 70,825 miles
£29,945
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 Landmark (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 45,404 miles
£8,200
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 130,000 miles
£29,990
Land Rover DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 LANDMARK 5d 255 BHP PANORAMIC SUNROOFS NO ULEZ CHARGE (london emis
2016 (16 reg) | 48,692 miles
£30,890
Land Rover DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY 5d 255 BHP FACTORY REAR DVDS NO ULEZ CHARGE (london emi
2015 (65 reg) | 37,525 miles
£11,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d 245 BHP FULL L/R/SPECIALIST SERVICE HISTORY
2010 (10 reg) | 91,782 miles
£27,772
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 66,186 miles
Latest Land Rover Discovery 4 ArticlesView more
