Land Rover Range Rover SUV (2016 - ) review
The Range Rover invented the luxury 4x4 sector, and this latest version promises to be just as opulent as its forebears with a welcome slug of tech thrown in for good measure. But with similarly high-end rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8 and BMW...Read full review
RRP£89,300
£81,546
Save£7,754
Land Rover Range Rover 2.0 P400e Vogue 4dr Auto Estate
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£83,655
£76,347
Save£7,308
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£103,130
£94,654
Save£8,476
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography 4dr Auto Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£83,655
£76,347
Save£7,308
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale
£16,500
Land Rover Range Rover 3.6 TD V8 Vogue SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (294 g/km, 272 bhp)
2010 (59 reg) | 43,271 miles
£42,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 45,000 miles
£56,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 30,000 miles
£66,948
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,000 miles
£37,990
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY 5d 255 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 67,000 miles
£17,000
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 TDV8 VOGUE SE 5d 313 BHP AN EXCEPTIONAL EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT
2011 (11 reg) | 71,901 miles
£16,295
Land Rover Range Rover TDV8 WESTMINSTER 4.4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 96,000 miles
£31,995
Land Rover Range Rover V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY 5.0 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 91,000 miles
£34,950
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 74,000 miles
£79,000
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 3,502 miles
£59,990
Land Rover Range Rover TDV6 Vogue 3.0 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 35,000 miles
£24,440
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 85,000 miles
£52,000
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr LWB
2016 (66 reg) | 49,000 miles
£32,500
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 60,000 miles
£69,500
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 (275hp) Autobiography 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,082 miles
£42,995
Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,436 miles
£38,995
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 40,000 miles
£49,989
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 23,924 miles
£39,995
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 25,800 miles
£55,000
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 28,947 miles
£5,100
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Td6 Vogue SE 5dr
2004 (53 reg) | 100,000 miles
£37,990
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 VOGUE SE 5d 255 BHP -FLRSH-1OWNER-PAN ROOF-NAV-TV-
2016 (16 reg) | 48,800 miles
£84,995
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 VOGUE 5d 272 BHP
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£41,990
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 35,000 miles
Frequently asked questions
Land Rover Range Rovers offer a top speed range between 130mph and 165mph, depending on the version.
Land Rover Range Rover on-the-road prices RRP from £83,655 and rises to around £240,065, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Land Rover Range Rover's fuel economy ranges between 19mpg and 101mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.