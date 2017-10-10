Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale

With 302 new and 2,434 used Land Rover Range Rover cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Land Rover Range Rover SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Range Rover invented the luxury 4x4 sector, and this latest version promises to be just as opulent as its forebears with a welcome slug of tech thrown in for good measure. But with similarly high-end rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8 and BMW...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£83,655.00Configure
Brand new - in stock302 cars available for quick delivery£75,890.00Search
Used2434 cars available now£1,000.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale

View all

Latest Land Rover Range Rover Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Land Rover Range Rovers offer a top speed range between 130mph and 165mph, depending on the version.

  • Land Rover Range Rover on-the-road prices RRP from £83,655 and rises to around £240,065, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Land Rover Range Rover's fuel economy ranges between 19mpg and 101mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.