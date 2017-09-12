Skip to contentSkip to footer
Land Rover Discovery cars for sale

With 247 new and 843 used Land Rover Discovery cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Land Rover Discovery SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Even if you aren’t in the slightest bit interested in cars, the chances are you’ve heard of the Land Rover Discovery. Its reputation precedes it; on-road or off it, this is a do-it-all car with a touch of class. But just how good is the latest version?

Read full review

Brand new - in stock247 cars available for quick delivery£44,291.00Search
Used843 cars available now£995.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

Latest second hand Land Rover Discovery cars for sale

Latest Land Rover Discovery Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Land Rover Discoverys offer a top speed range between 121mph and 130mph, depending on the version.

  • Land Rover Discovery on-the-road prices RRP from £47,745 and rises to around £70,760, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Land Rover Discovery's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 39mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.