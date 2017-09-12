Land Rover Discovery cars for sale
Land Rover Discovery SUV (2017 - ) review
Even if you aren’t in the slightest bit interested in cars, the chances are you’ve heard of the Land Rover Discovery. Its reputation precedes it; on-road or off it, this is a do-it-all car with a touch of class. But just how good is the latest version?Read full review
RRP£57,350
£52,634
Save£4,716
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 Landmark Edition 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£63,790
£58,220
Save£5,570
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SD V6 Landmark Edition Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£60,845
£55,904
Save£4,941
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Edition 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£68,924
£68,674
Save£250
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
£56,900
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,500 miles
£56,900
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£1,785
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2003 (03 reg) | 133,830 miles
£6,500
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 Metropolis 5dr (7 Seats)
2004 (53 reg) | 93,000 miles
£49,980
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 19,061 miles
£49,980
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 7,639 miles
£47,980
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 3,092 miles
£33,980
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 SE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 23,156 miles
£49,990
Land Rover Discovery SD6 LANDMARK SUV 5dr DIESEL AUTOMATIC 198 g/km 301.7 BHP
2019 (69 reg) | 5,000 miles
£56,990
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,618 miles
£49,980
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 26,517 miles
£36,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 57,832 miles
£1,299
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS SUV 5dr Diesel Manual (5 Seats) (262 g/km, 136 bhp)
1999 (T reg) | 160,000 miles
£43,491
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 First Edition 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 20,974 miles
£2,490
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 Adventurer SUV 5dr Diesel Manual (7 Seats) (262 g/km, 136 bhp)
2003 (52 reg) | 130,000 miles
£21,675
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 SE TECH AUTO IN GREY WITH 53K 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 53,600 miles
£39,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 35,000 miles
£46,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 27,261 miles
£2,300
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TDi Panel Van
1995 (M reg) | 153,318 miles
£2,990
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2001 (51 reg) | 130,000 miles
£44,790
Land Rover Discovery TD6 HSE LUXURY SUV 5dr DIESEL AUTOMATIC 189 g/km 254.8 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 16,535 miles
£44,000
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 24,000 miles
£24,995
Land Rover Discovery 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 52,000 miles
£57,900
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,150 miles
Frequently asked questions
Land Rover Discoverys offer a top speed range between 121mph and 130mph, depending on the version.
Land Rover Discovery on-the-road prices RRP from £47,745 and rises to around £70,760, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Land Rover Discovery's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 39mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.