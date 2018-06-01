Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 3.8

What if you want all the prestige of a Range Rover, but without the tall, upright stance? What if, in other words, you want your Range Rover to be slinky and stylish? Well, this Velar, with its lower roofline and laid-back stance, might be just the...