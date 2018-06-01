Skip to contentSkip to footer
Land Rover Range Rover Velar cars for sale

With 867 new and 701 used Land Rover Range Rover Velar cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

3.8

What if you want all the prestige of a Range Rover, but without the tall, upright stance? What if, in other words, you want your Range Rover to be slinky and stylish? Well, this Velar, with its lower roofline and laid-back stance, might be just the...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Land Rover Range Rover Velars offer a top speed range between 120mph and 170mph, depending on the version.

  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar on-the-road prices RRP from £45,260 and rises to around £86,685, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar's fuel economy ranges between 23mpg and 49mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.