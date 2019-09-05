SKODA
SKODA cars for saleSearch 12,274 cars
With 1,308 new and 10,966 used SKODA cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Discover the latest models
With affordable entry points and high levels of customer satisfaction, the Skoda brand has undergone quite the transformation over the last decade.
Offering a mix of quality, practicality, good value and impressive driving manners, many of Skoda’s cars now rank among the leaders in their respective classes.
The current Skoda range includes everything from compact family cars (Skoda Scala) and small SUVs (Skoda Kamiq) to full-size SUVs (Kodiaq and Karoq) and the all-electric Citigo E iV.See brand new Skoda's in stock