With 1,308 new and 10,966 used SKODA cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

With affordable entry points and high levels of customer satisfaction, the Skoda brand has undergone quite the transformation over the last decade.

Offering a mix of quality, practicality, good value and impressive driving manners, many of Skoda’s cars now rank among the leaders in their respective classes.

The current Skoda range includes everything from compact family cars (Skoda Scala) and small SUVs (Skoda Kamiq) to full-size SUVs (Kodiaq and Karoq) and the all-electric Citigo E iV.

Find an approved used Skoda:

A Manufacturer Approved Skoda comes with:

  • Minimum 12 months Manufacturer/ŠKODA Approved Warranty
  • Free MOT Test
  • 12 months Roadside Assistance
  • Vehicle Status Checks
  • Multi-Point Inspection Check
  • 30 day/1000 mile exchange
  • 5 day Drive Away Insurance

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

