With affordable entry points and high levels of customer satisfaction, the Skoda brand has undergone quite the transformation over the last decade.

Offering a mix of quality, practicality, good value and impressive driving manners, many of Skoda’s cars now rank among the leaders in their respective classes.

The current Skoda range includes everything from compact family cars (Skoda Scala) and small SUVs (Skoda Kamiq) to full-size SUVs (Kodiaq and Karoq) and the all-electric Citigo E iV.