With 236 new and 550 used SKODA Karoq cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Auto Trader rating

4.5

Owner ratings

4.6

The name may be a bit of an odd one but there’s nothing strange about the Skoda Karoq. It offers everything you’d expect from a modern mid-sized SUV, including a stylish and robust cabin, plenty of space inside and lots of standard equipment. It’s also...

Frequently asked questions

  • SKODA Karoqs offer a top speed range between 114mph and 132mph, depending on the version.

  • SKODA Karoq on-the-road prices RRP from £22,240 and rises to around £35,175, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SKODA Karoq's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 63mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.