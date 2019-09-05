Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

SKODA Kamiq

SKODA Kamiq image

SKODA Kamiq cars for sale

Search 181 cars

With 129 new and 52 used SKODA Kamiq cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to SKODA range

SKODA Kamiq SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Kamiq is an excellent small SUV that provides plenty of space, good driving manners and a high quality interior with plenty of equipment options. It also looks like it’ll offer very good value for money, which should put it high on the shortlist for...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

The latest SKODA Kamiq articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • SKODA Kamiqs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 132mph, depending on the version.

  • SKODA Kamiq on-the-road prices RRP from £17,700 and rises to around £25,130, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SKODA Kamiq's fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 59mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.