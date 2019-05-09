SKODA Kodiaq
SKODA Kodiaq cars for saleSearch 783 cars
With 173 new and 610 used SKODA Kodiaq cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SKODA range
Frequently asked questions
SKODA Kodiaqs offer a top speed range between 117mph and 136mph, depending on the version.
SKODA Kodiaq on-the-road prices RRP from £26,140 and rises to around £44,065, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SKODA Kodiaq's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 57mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.