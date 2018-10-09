Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

SKODA Fabia

SKODA Fabia image

SKODA Fabia cars for sale

Search 2,946 cars

With 188 new and 2,758 used SKODA Fabia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to SKODA range

Skoda Fabia Estate (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

What the Fabia lacks in driving panache and, arguably, style, it more than makes up for in comfort, practicality and value. The 2018 facelift to this model, which has been around since 2014, is minimal, but it keeps the Fabia up-to-date against newer...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest SKODA Fabia articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • SKODA Fabias offer a top speed range between 105mph and 123mph, depending on the version.

  • SKODA Fabia on-the-road prices RRP from £15,165 and rises to around £19,010, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SKODA Fabia's fuel economy ranges between 47mpg and 63mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.