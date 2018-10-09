SKODA Fabia
SKODA Fabia cars for saleSearch 2,946 cars
With 188 new and 2,758 used SKODA Fabia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SKODA range
Frequently asked questions
SKODA Fabias offer a top speed range between 105mph and 123mph, depending on the version.
SKODA Fabia on-the-road prices RRP from £15,165 and rises to around £19,010, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SKODA Fabia's fuel economy ranges between 47mpg and 63mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.