SKODA Octavia
SKODA Octavia cars for saleSearch 3,556 cars
With 254 new and 3,302 used SKODA Octavia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SKODA range
Frequently asked questions
SKODA Octavias offer a top speed range between 123mph and 156mph, depending on the version.
SKODA Octavia on-the-road prices RRP from £20,905 and rises to around £31,065, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SKODA Octavia's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 72mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.