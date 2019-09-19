Discover the latest models

The Swedish firm has been making cars since 1927 and is renowned for its innovations in car safety. After all, it invented and shared the patent for the three-point seatbelt.

However, it’s also built up a reputation for Scandinavian design that makes it stands out from its premium rivals.

Volvo’s offering includes the XC range of SUVs, such as the XC90, the S range of saloons and the V range of hatchbacks and estates. It also offers a range of hybrid and electric vehicles, which carry a Twin Engine badge.