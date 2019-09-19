Volvo
The Swedish firm has been making cars since 1927 and is renowned for its innovations in car safety. After all, it invented and shared the patent for the three-point seatbelt.
However, it’s also built up a reputation for Scandinavian design that makes it stands out from its premium rivals.
Volvo's offering includes the XC range of SUVs, such as the XC90, the S range of saloons and the V range of hatchbacks and estates. It also offers a range of hybrid and electric vehicles, which carry a Twin Engine badge.