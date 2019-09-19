Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Volvo

Volvo cars for sale

Search 11,689 cars

With 1,457 new and 10,232 used Volvo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

The Swedish firm has been making cars since 1927 and is renowned for its innovations in car safety. After all, it invented and shared the patent for the three-point seatbelt.

However, it’s also built up a reputation for Scandinavian design that makes it stands out from its premium rivals.

Volvo’s offering includes the XC range of SUVs, such as the XC90, the S range of saloons and the V range of hatchbacks and estates. It also offers a range of hybrid and electric vehicles, which carry a Twin Engine badge.

See brand new Volvo's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Volvo:

A Manufacturer Approved Volvo comes with:

  • Extensive vehicle Preparation to Volvo standards
  • Volvo software upgrade
  • Volvo Selekt used car warranty
  • Volvo's roadside assistance package
  • A 30 day/1500 mile customer exchange commitment

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Volvo articles

View more