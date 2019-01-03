Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40 cars for saleSearch 513 cars
With 100 new and 413 used Volvo XC40 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Volvo range
Frequently asked questions
Volvo XC40s offer a top speed range between 115mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Volvo XC40 on-the-road prices RRP from £24,965 and rises to around £42,305, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volvo XC40's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 141mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.