Volvo XC40 SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 4.0

Owner ratings 4.3

The XC40 continues the work of Volvo’s larger cars – the XC60 and XC90 – in providing an alternative to premium SUVs from brands like BMW and Audi. It’s a stylish, well-thought out and comfortable machine with plenty of equipment, and it deserves to do...