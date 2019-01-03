Skip to contentSkip to footer
Volvo XC40

With 100 new and 413 used Volvo XC40 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volvo XC40 SUV (2017 - ) review

The XC40 continues the work of Volvo’s larger cars – the XC60 and XC90 – in providing an alternative to premium SUVs from brands like BMW and Audi. It’s a stylish, well-thought out and comfortable machine with plenty of equipment, and it deserves to do...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volvo XC40s offer a top speed range between 115mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • Volvo XC40 on-the-road prices RRP from £24,965 and rises to around £42,305, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volvo XC40's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 141mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.