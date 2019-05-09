Skip to contentSkip to footer
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 image

Volvo XC60 cars for sale

Search 2,462 cars

With 418 new and 2,044 used Volvo XC60 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volvo XC60 SUV (2017 - ) review

The latest XC60 is a very easy vehicle to live with, thanks to its relaxed road manners, elegant, comfortable interior and strong, quiet diesel engines. It’s not cheap, but even the entry model cars come with plenty of kit, including an eight-speed...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Volvo XC60s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • Volvo XC60 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,785 and rises to around £64,545, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volvo XC60's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 135mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Volvo XC60 is a five-door family SUV that rivals cars such as the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q5.

  • The Volvo XC60 is produced at several plants around the world but versions for the UK are built in Torslanda, Sweden.

  • The Volvo XC60’s dimensions are 4,688 mm L x 2,117 mm W x 1,658 mm H.