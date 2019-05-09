Volvo XC60
Frequently asked questions
Volvo XC60s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Volvo XC60 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,785 and rises to around £64,545, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volvo XC60's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 135mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Volvo XC60 is a five-door family SUV that rivals cars such as the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q5.
The Volvo XC60 is produced at several plants around the world but versions for the UK are built in Torslanda, Sweden.
The Volvo XC60’s dimensions are 4,688 mm L x 2,117 mm W x 1,658 mm H.