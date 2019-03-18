Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 image

Volvo V60 cars for sale

Search 900 cars

With 44 new and 856 used Volvo V60 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Volvo range

Volvo V60 estate (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

If safety and style are at the top of your list when it comes to buying a family estate car, we don’t think you need to look much further than the Volvo V60. Smooth and quiet to drive, it packs in some very advanced safety technology, is roomy and...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Volvo V60 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Volvo V60s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volvo V60 on-the-road prices RRP from £34,665 and rises to around £57,205, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volvo V60's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 166mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.