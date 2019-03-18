Volvo V60
Volvo V60 cars for saleSearch 900 cars
With 44 new and 856 used Volvo V60 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Volvo range
Frequently asked questions
Volvo V60s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Volvo V60 on-the-road prices RRP from £34,665 and rises to around £57,205, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volvo V60's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 166mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.