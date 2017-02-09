Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 203 new and 439 used Volvo V90 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volvo V90 Estate (2016 - ) review

The V90 is another example of Volvo – very successfully – not doing what the competition are doing. With its elegant good looks, a distinctive interior and a refined and comfortable driving manners, the big Volvo offers something different to its...

  • Volvo V90s offer a top speed range between 130mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volvo V90 on-the-road prices RRP from £39,835 and rises to around £60,405, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volvo V90's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 166mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.