With 387 new and 1,459 used Volvo XC90 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Frequently asked questions
Volvo XC90s offer a top speed range between 134mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Volvo XC90 on-the-road prices RRP from £52,760 and rises to around £71,945, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volvo XC90's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 113mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Volvo XC90 is a large upmarket SUV which competes with cars such as the BMW X5, Range Rover Sport and Audi Q7.
Yes. The Volvo XC90 is a large premium SUV and all versions come with four-wheel drive.
The Volvo XC90’s dimensions are 4,950 mm L x 2,140 mm W x 1,776 mm H.