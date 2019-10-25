Discover the latest models

Renault is responsible for some of the UK’s most popular cars. With chic designs, attractive prices and low running costs, France’s biggest carmaker produces everything from sport hot hatches to everyday runabouts.

Some of the biggest names in the Renault range include Clio and Megane hatchbacks, Captur SUV and the Renault Zoe – one of the many electric models Renault produce. In fact, Renault produce more electric-only models than any other carmaker.

Having invented the people-carrier with the Espace, Renault have continued to shine in the field with spacious and affordable MPVs like the Scenic and the Grand Scenic.