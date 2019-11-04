Skip to contentSkip to footer
Renault Clio

Renault Clio image

Renault Clio cars for sale

Search 4,878 cars

With 808 new and 4,070 used Renault Clio cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Renault Clio Hatchback (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Supermini buyers are already a spoiled lot, with some really excellent cars on offer, but the Renault Clio deserves comparison with the best of them. It offers something a little different in the class thanks to its chic, distinctive styling, while its...

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Clios offer a top speed range between 100mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Clio on-the-road prices RRP from £14,695 and rises to around £20,795, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Clio's fuel economy ranges between 48mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.