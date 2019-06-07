Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 458 new and 1,693 used Renault Kadjar cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

The Renault Kadjar shares much with the Nissan Qashqai, one of the best-selling cars of its type, and that in itself makes it a very good all-rounder. As a result, it’s comfortable and controlled on the road, practical for the family and reasonably...

  • Renault Kadjars offer a top speed range between 117mph and 130mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Kadjar on-the-road prices RRP from £21,095 and rises to around £31,395, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Kadjar's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 66mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.