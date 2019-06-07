Renault Kadjar
Renault Kadjar cars for saleSearch 2,151 cars
With 458 new and 1,693 used Renault Kadjar cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Renault range
Frequently asked questions
Renault Kadjars offer a top speed range between 117mph and 130mph, depending on the version.
Renault Kadjar on-the-road prices RRP from £21,095 and rises to around £31,395, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Kadjar's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 66mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.