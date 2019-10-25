Renault Captur
Frequently asked questions
Renault Capturs offer a top speed range between 106mph and 126mph, depending on the version.
Renault Captur on-the-road prices RRP from £17,595 and rises to around £24,795, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Captur's fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 59mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Renault Captur is a compact SUV that competes with cars such as the Nissan Juke, Seat Ateca and Peugeot 2008.
No. The Captur is a compact SUV which is only offered with front-wheel drive.
The Renault Captur’s dimensions are 4,122 mm L x 1,957 mm W x 1,566 mm H.