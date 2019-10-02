Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 56 new and 96 used Renault Zoe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Renault Zoe hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.1

For our money, the Renault Zoe is one of the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/best-ofs/best-electric-cars">best electric cars</a> yet. It combines a grown-up and relaxing driving experience with good quality and practicality, and it's...

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Zoes offer a top speed range between 84mph and 87mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Zoe on-the-road prices RRP from £22,170 and rises to around £25,870, depending on the version.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.