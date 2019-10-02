Renault Zoe
Renault Zoe hatchback (2017 - ) review
For our money, the Renault Zoe is one of the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/best-ofs/best-electric-cars">best electric cars</a> yet. It combines a grown-up and relaxing driving experience with good quality and practicality, and it's...Read full review
- 11
RRP£28,565
£24,400
Save£4,165
Renault ZOE i Dynamique Nav R110 Z.E.40 Own Battery MY18 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
- 3
RRP£25,065
£24,400
Save£665
Renault ZOE i Dynamique Nav R110 Z.E.40 Own Battery MY18 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
- 8
RRP£29,280
£26,138
Save£3,142
Renault ZOE 100KW i GT Line R135 50KWh 5dr Auto
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
- 8
RRP£29,280
£26,138
Save£3,142
Renault ZOE 100KW i GT Line R135 50KWh 5dr Auto
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
19
£7,995
Renault ZOE 65kW i Dynamique Intens 5dr Auto 1.0
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2014 (64 reg) | 49,889 milesTrade Seller(777)
STOKE-ON-TRENT
5
£19,991
Renault ZOE i R110 41kWh Dynamique Nav Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2018 (68 reg) | 2,500 milesTrade Seller(8)
TELFORD
19
£14,795
Renault ZOE 65kW Dynamique Nav 22kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2013 (17 reg) | 16,989 milesTrade Seller(777)
STOKE-ON-TRENT
21
£19,895
Renault ZOE I DYNAMIQUE NAV 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2018 (68 reg) | 1,100 milesTrade Seller(131)
BECKENHAM
20
£16,495
Renault ZOE R110 ZE40 DYNAMIQUE NAV 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 9 milesTrade Seller(2)
HAYWARDS HEATH
20
£17,859
Renault ZOE SIGNATURE NAV 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 5,000 milesTrade Seller(89)
BURTON-ON-TRENT
17
£17,489
Renault ZOE 80kW Dynamique Nav R110 40kWh 5dr Auto
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 milesTrade Seller(33)
POOLE
24
£21,500
Renault ZOE I S EDITION NAV 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 1,750 milesTrade Seller(131)
BECKENHAM
39
£7,995
Renault ZOE 22kWh Dynamique Zen Auto 5dr (Battery Lease)
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2014 (64 reg) | 26,300 milesTrade Seller(64)
RADSTOCK
2
£8,000
Renault ZOE DYNAMIQUE INTENS 5-Door 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2014 (64 reg) | 24,244 milesTrade Seller(56)
MOUNTAIN ASH
27
£7,990
Renault Zoe Hatchback DYNAMIQUE NAV (Lease Battery) 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2015 (65 reg) | 27,892 milesTrade Seller(129)
NORWICH
6
£9,495
Renault ZOE R240 Expression Nav 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
2016 (66 reg) | 13,428 milesTrade Seller(37)
PORTSMOUTH
