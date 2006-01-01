Latest second hand Hyundai S-Coupe cars for sale

Hyundai S-Coupe cars for sale
With 8 used Hyundai S-Coupe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|8 cars available now
|£1,991.00
|Search
Latest second hand Hyundai S-Coupe cars for saleView all
£3,489
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII 3d 141 BHP **Sept 2020 Mot 3 Months Warranty**
2009 (59 reg) | 61,000 miles
£2,750
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII 3d 141 BHP FULL LEATHER TRIM, CRUISE CONT
2008 (58 reg) | 68,000 miles
£2,100
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII 3d 141 BHP GOOD LONG MOT NO ADVISORIES AA
2007 (07 reg) | 72,200 miles
£2,488
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII 3d 141 BHP Full Leather Trim
2007 (07 reg) | 87,000 miles
£2,390
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII 3d 141 BHP 16 P/W FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS
2008 (58 reg) | 60,508 miles
£3,500
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SIII AUTOMATIC 3d 141 BHP FULL SERVICE HISTORY & FULL LEATHER
2008 (58 reg) | 63,000 miles
£1,995
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SE 3d AUTO 141 BHP
2006 (56 reg) | 55,000 miles
£1,991
Hyundai S-Coupe 2.0 SE 3d 141 BHP
2006 (56 reg) | 77,750 miles