Hyundai Kona cars for sale

With 169 new and 522 used Hyundai Kona cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Hyundai Kona SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.6

The Kona is not a spectacular car to drive, but it feels light and easy around town and secure and stable on the motorway. Although it’s a compact car, it still manages to feel airy with enough space for four to travel in comfort. With petrol, hybrid and...

Latest second hand Hyundai Kona cars for sale

Latest Hyundai Kona Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Hyundai Konas offer a top speed range between 96mph and 130mph, depending on the version.

  • Hyundai Kona on-the-road prices RRP from £17,510 and rises to around £40,950, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Hyundai Kona's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.