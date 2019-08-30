Hyundai Kona cars for sale
Hyundai Kona SUV (2017 - ) review
The Kona is not a spectacular car to drive, but it feels light and easy around town and secure and stable on the motorway. Although it’s a compact car, it still manages to feel airy with enough space for four to travel in comfort. With petrol, hybrid and...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
RRP£18,555
£18,000
Save£555
Hyundai Kona 1.0 T-GDi Play (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£27,760
£14,793
Hyundai Kona 1.0T GDi Blue Drive Premium 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,215 miles
Review
Hyundai Kona SUV (2017 - ) review
The Kona is one of the most eye-catching offerings in the fiercely competitive small SUV sector. It has the Nissan Juke, Citroen C3 Aircross and Renault
30 Aug 2019
Review
Hyundai Kona Electric SUV (2018 - ) review
The Hyundai Kona Electric mixes the appeal and practicality of a small SUV with the choice of two battery sizes to suit both budget and desired driving
25 Jul 2018
Feature
Climbing volcanoes with the Hyundai Kona
We join adventure athlete Sophie Radcliffe as she attempts a frankly ludicrous endurance challenge, with a bit of help from Hyundai.
14 Feb 2018
Frequently asked questions
Hyundai Konas offer a top speed range between 96mph and 130mph, depending on the version.
Hyundai Kona on-the-road prices RRP from £17,510 and rises to around £40,950, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Hyundai Kona's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 64mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.