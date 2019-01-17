Skip to contentSkip to footer
Hyundai i30 cars for sale

With 140 new and 1,484 used Hyundai i30 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N (2019 - ) review

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N is a swoopier version of the i30 N hatch, with a slightly bigger boot and a bit less headroom for those in the back. It’s got the same engine (which has had a few minor tweaks), and the same power as the hatch, and fortunately...

Frequently asked questions

  • Hyundai i30s offer a top speed range between 117mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Hyundai i30 on-the-road prices RRP from £17,360 and rises to around £30,020, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Hyundai i30's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 60mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.