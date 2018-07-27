Skip to contentSkip to footer
Hyundai Santa Fe cars for sale

With 33 new and 678 used Hyundai Santa Fe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Hyundai Santa Fe SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.3

The Hyundai Santa Fe gives buyers the style and the high driving position they want, along with the practicality, comfort and versatility they need. It can’t quite match the very finest seven-seat SUVs on offer because it’s not as affordable and not as...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Hyundai Santa Fes offer a top speed range between 127mph and 127mph, depending on the version.

  • Hyundai Santa Fe on-the-road prices RRP from £33,475 and rises to around £43,345, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Hyundai Santa Fe's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 47mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.