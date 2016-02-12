Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Hyundai i20 cars for sale

With 55 new and 1,280 used Hyundai i20 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Hyundai i20 Coupe (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.7

The Hyundai i20 Coupe might not have the power to back up the styling, but it’s well equipped, easy to drive, well priced and fairly cheap to own. A good budget alternative to a Ford Fiesta, then.

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£14,180.00Configure
Brand new - in stock55 cars available for quick delivery£11,995.00Search
Used1280 cars available now£990.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Hyundai i20 cars for sale

View all

Latest Hyundai i20 Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Hyundai i20s offer a top speed range between 99mph and 118mph, depending on the version.

  • Hyundai i20 on-the-road prices RRP from £14,180 and rises to around £18,825, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Hyundai i20's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.