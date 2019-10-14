Hyundai cars for sale
RRP£30,175
£23,495
Save£6,680
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi 177 Premium 5dr 2WD DCT
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£25,520
£25,120
Save£400
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 h-GDi 1st Edition DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£25,800
£24,000
Save£1,800
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 CRDi SE Nav (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£18,555
£18,000
Save£555
Hyundai Kona 1.0 T-GDi Play (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Hyundai cars for sale
£2,490
Hyundai i10 1.2 Classic 5dr
2010 (59 reg) | 55,000 miles
£7,195
Hyundai ix35 1.6 GDi SE 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 39,000 miles
£4,695
Hyundai IX35 1.7 S CRDI 5d 114 BHP
2014 (64 reg) | 124,000 miles
£2,995
Hyundai I10 1.2 COMFORT 5d 77 BHP CD PLAYER*2 KEYS*ELEC MIRRORS
2009 (59 reg) | 38,000 miles
£12,000
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 PREMIUM CRDI 5d 194 BHP 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED
2014 (14 reg) | 74,000 miles
£17,920
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Plug-in Hybrid Premium SE 5dr DCT - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - REVERSE CAM
2017 (67 reg) | 26,014 miles
£19,999
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 CRDi Premium 5dr 2WD
2019 (19 reg) | 2,832 miles
£18,500
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi Premium 5dr 2WD
2019 (19 reg) | 16,003 miles
£6,600
Hyundai I20 1.2 GDI SE 5d 83 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 24,702 miles
£13,999
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDI BLUE DRIVE SE NAV (S/S) 5DR | 6% APR AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR |
2016 (16 reg) | 5,178 miles
£10,290
Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE 5 Door
2017 (17 reg) | 16,402 miles
£11,490
Hyundai ix35 2.0 CRDi SE 4WD 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 18,749 miles
£11,690
Hyundai New Generation i30 1.4 T-GDi (140ps) SE Nav DCT 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 28,241 miles
£12,990
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDI Blue Drive SE NAV 2WD 5 Door
2016 (66 reg) | 29,650 miles
£3,490
Hyundai ix20 1.4 Active 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 31,750 miles
£9,999
Hyundai i30 1.6 CRDi SE Nav 5dr Satellite Navigation
2017 (67 reg) | 34,287 miles
£16,199
Hyundai i800 2.5 CRDi [170] SE 5dr Auto Bluetooth
2018 (68 reg) | 30,459 miles
£8,500
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,444 miles
£14,793
Hyundai Kona 1.0T GDi Blue Drive Premium 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,215 miles
£12,840
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav 5dr 2WD
2016 (66 reg) | 33,453 miles
£7,241
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Active 5dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 31,228 miles
£14,990
Hyundai I30 1.0T GDI N Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,175 miles
£7,760
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 20,082 miles
£6,391
Hyundai IX35 1.7 CRDi S 5dr 2WD
2013 (63 reg) | 62,033 miles
