Honda’s emphasis on quality and efficiency has given it a solid reputation for reliability, but it also has a long history of exciting performance cars, too.

Families might consider SUVs like the CR-V and HR-V, though the Honda Civic comes in saloon and hatchback form, with several trim levels and engines for a breadth of choice. For the high-performance market, there’s the Civic Type R hot hatch and Honda’s hybrid supercar, the NSX.