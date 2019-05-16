Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Honda

Honda cars for sale

Search 10,813 cars

With 514 new and 10,299 used Honda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

Honda’s emphasis on quality and efficiency has given it a solid reputation for reliability, but it also has a long history of exciting performance cars, too.

Families might consider SUVs like the CR-V and HR-V, though the Honda Civic comes in saloon and hatchback form, with several trim levels and engines for a breadth of choice. For the high-performance market, there’s the Civic Type R hot hatch and Honda’s hybrid supercar, the NSX.

See brand new Honda's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Honda:

A Manufacturer Approved Honda comes with:

  • Complimentary 5-day drive-away insurance
  • A range of financial solutions
  • Honda Approved Used Car Guarantee
  • Rigorous checking and preparation
  • Assured vehicle history
  • 30 day exchange policy
  • 2 month roadside assistance
  • Mileage certification

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Honda articles

View more