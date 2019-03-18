Honda Civic
Honda Civics offer a top speed range between 124mph and 137mph, depending on the version.
Honda Civic on-the-road prices RRP from £19,705 and rises to around £25,910, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Honda Civic's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 81mpg.
The Honda Civic is a mid-sized family car that’s available in five-door hatchback and four-door saloon body styles. It competes with cars such as the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra. A high-performance version, called the Type R, is also offered.
The Honda Civic hatchback is built in Honda’s European factory in Swindon, along with the high-performance Type R version. The Honda Civic saloon is built in Çayırova, a town in the Kocaeli Province of Turkey.
The Honda Civic hatchback’s dimensions are 4,518 mm L x 2,076 mm W x 1,434 mm H. The sporty Civic Type R hatchback is slightly longer, measuring 4,557 mm L. The Honda Civic saloon measures 4,650 mm L x 2,076 mm W x 1,415 mm H.