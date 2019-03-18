Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 181 new and 3,741 used Honda Civic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Honda Civic hatchback (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

4.1

The latest Civic is a real contender in the family hatchback class, and with the standard of the opposition, that’s really saying something. It’ll keep you comfortable and entertained in equal measure, and the entry-level petrol engine is great on both...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Honda Civics offer a top speed range between 124mph and 137mph, depending on the version.

  • Honda Civic on-the-road prices RRP from £19,705 and rises to around £25,910, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Honda Civic's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 81mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Honda Civic is a mid-sized family car that’s available in five-door hatchback and four-door saloon body styles. It competes with cars such as the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra. A high-performance version, called the Type R, is also offered.

  • The Honda Civic hatchback is built in Honda’s European factory in Swindon, along with the high-performance Type R version. The Honda Civic saloon is built in Çayırova, a town in the Kocaeli Province of Turkey.

  • The Honda Civic hatchback’s dimensions are 4,518 mm L x 2,076 mm W x 1,434 mm H. The sporty Civic Type R hatchback is slightly longer, measuring 4,557 mm L. The Honda Civic saloon measures 4,650 mm L x 2,076 mm W x 1,415 mm H.