Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V image

Honda HR-V cars for sale

Search 656 cars

With 86 new and 570 used Honda HR-V cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Honda HR-V SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Honda HR-V was one of the earliest small SUVs on the UK market, and it's grown in popularity since its introduction back in 1998. It offers good practicality, a versatile interior, and...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Honda HR-Vs offer a top speed range between 116mph and 134mph, depending on the version.

  • Honda HR-V on-the-road prices RRP from £20,440 and rises to around £29,090, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Honda HR-V's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 71mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.