Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V image

Honda CR-V cars for sale

Search 2,712 cars

With 125 new and 2,587 used Honda CR-V cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Honda range

Honda CR-V SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Buy the five-seater CR-V, and you’ll be getting a massively spacious and practical family car that’s faultlessly reliable, comfortable and quiet to drive, pleasant to sit in and good to look at. The seven-seat version isn’t quite so hot on practicality...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Honda CR-V articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Honda CR-Vs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 130mph, depending on the version.

  • Honda CR-V on-the-road prices RRP from £26,310 and rises to around £38,280, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Honda CR-V's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.