With 121 new and 2,611 used Honda Jazz cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Honda Jazz hatchback (2015 - ) review

The Jazz has always been a car that excels on practicality and versatility, and the latest version does nothing to tarnish that reputation. It’s also competitively priced and well equipped, and even better, it should prove to be one of the most reliable...

Frequently asked questions

  • Honda Jazzs offer a top speed range between 113mph and 118mph, depending on the version.

  • Honda Jazz on-the-road prices RRP from £14,760 and rises to around £19,470, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Honda Jazz's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 59mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.