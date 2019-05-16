Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Honda NSX

Honda NSX image

Honda NSX cars for sale

Search 19 cars

With 1 new and 18 used Honda NSX cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Honda range

Honda NSX coupe (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

Sadly, we suspect the vast majority of NSXs will end up lying dormant under dust covers as inflation-proof investments. That’s nothing short of a criminal act in our eyes, because along with all the technical wizardry and phenomenal performance on offer...

Read full review

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Honda NSX articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Honda NSXs offer a top speed range between 191mph and 191mph, depending on the version.

  • Honda NSX on-the-road prices RRP from £150,005 and rises to around £150,005, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Honda NSX's fuel economy ranges between 28mpg and 28mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.