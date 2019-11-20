Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 333 new and 10,256 used Vauxhall Corsa cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

The Vauxhall Corsa has traditionally been one of the UK’s most popular cars, and we very much doubt that’ll change now that it’s better than ever. It’s fine to drive, with a good balance of comfort and sharpness, while its engines are impressive in both...

Frequently asked questions

  • Vauxhall Corsas offer a top speed range between 93mph and 117mph, depending on the version.

  • Vauxhall Corsa on-the-road prices RRP from £15,550 and rises to around £34,160, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Corsa's fuel economy ranges between 49mpg and 88mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • Vauxhall Corsas offer a top speed range between 100mph and 115mph, depending on the version.

  • Vauxhall Corsa on-the-road prices RRP from £10,810, though the final price varies depending on the version, trim level and any configuration.

  • According to official figures, the Vauxhall Corsa’s fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 51mpg.

  • That standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels. Learn more about car tax bands.