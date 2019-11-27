Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 354 new and 7,687 used Vauxhall Astra cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Vauxhall Astra hatchback (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Astra is one of Britain’s best-selling hatchbacks, and a rival for cars like the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and many more. It’s an excellent all-rounder that drives well and is nicely thought-out inside, and it’s now more efficient than ever without...

Frequently asked questions

  • Vauxhall Astras offer a top speed range between 124mph and 137mph, depending on the version.

  • Vauxhall Astra on-the-road prices RRP from £18,885 and rises to around £29,290, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Astra's fuel economy ranges between 48mpg and 66mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.