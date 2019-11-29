Skip to contentSkip to footer
Vauxhall Crossland X

Vauxhall Crossland X image

Vauxhall Crossland X cars for sale

Search 1,208 cars

With 301 new and 907 used Vauxhall Crossland X cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Vauxhall Crossland X SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

Owner ratings

5.0

The Crossland X ticks several boxes that’ll be important to many buyers considering a small SUV. It’s reasonably practical for its size, it’s reasonably comfortable to drive, it’s affordable to buy and run and it’s more stylish than your average...

Frequently asked questions

  • Vauxhall Crossland Xs offer a top speed range between 106mph and 125mph, depending on the version.

  • Vauxhall Crossland X on-the-road prices RRP from £18,435 and rises to around £24,460, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Crossland X's fuel economy ranges between 8mpg and 79mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.